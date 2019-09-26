Thai army to buy US attack helicopters

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Thailand's army is stepping up purchases of US weapons with a deal for eight armed reconnaissance helicopters, another sign of warming ties after the end of direct military rule in the South-east Asian nation.

The US$138 million (S$190.43 million) purchase will include the Boeing Co AH-6i helicopters, weaponry, related equipment and personnel training, Mr Winthai Suvaree, a spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, said in a statement Thursday (Sept 26).

The US has long supplied weapons to treaty ally Thailand but faces more competition from China, which boosted sales under the Thai junta that ruled for five years until July. The military takeover strained ties with Western democracies, making it harder for Thailand to buy weapons from them.

The return of a civilian administration in South-east Asia's second-largest economy boosted America's scope to expand defense sales. For instance, Thailand plans to buy more than 100 US-made armoured Stryker vehicles.

The Thai army received its first batch of the vehicles in September, and the AH-6i helicopters can support soldiers using the eight-wheeled infantry carriers.

'STRATEGIC PARTNER'

Thailand is a strategic partner committed to contributing to regional security, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement announcing the proposed helicopter sale.

Thailand continues to buy Chinese arms even as the US stresses the nation is a long-term ally.

Earlier this month, it emerged Thailand will buy a variant of a Chinese warship that can carry hovercraft, amphibious assault vehicles, tanks and helicopters. The navy estimates the cost at US$201 million.

The junta approved purchases of Chinese armoured carriers, tanks and submarines, and expressed interest in a defence joint venture with Asia's top economy.

Junta leader Prayuth Chan-o-cha returned as an elected premier following a disputed general election in March.