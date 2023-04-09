Thai army apologises to mother forced to take comatose son to conscription site to prove he is unfit

CHIANG MAI - The Third Army of Thailand has apologised to the mother of a comatose young man after she was forced to take him by ambulance to a military conscription site in Lamphun province on Saturday to prove he is unable to enlist as a soldier.

Disturbing photos and videos of the man, who is kept alive by oxygen and feeding tubes, taken at the conscription centre in Lamphun’s Muang district caused an uproar on social media and heated criticism of the Third Army, which is in charge of provinces in the north.

Colonel Rungkhun Mahapanyawong, deputy spokesman for the Third Army, apologised on Sunday to the mother, Mrs Duangkamol Wutthirothong, and her son, Thanakrit.

He promised that no such incident would happen again.

Parents of bedridden, comatose or severely ill young men will now be permitted to inform the army so that it can send a group of conscription screeners to their homes – or to hospitals – to approve conscription exemptions.

Mr Thanakrit was transported by ambulance to the conscription centre so that officers could see his condition with their own eyes.

A former actor, Mr Thanakrit was severely injured in Bangkok in April 2022 when his motorbike was hit by a vehicle whose driver had been drinking. Mr Thanakrit had severe brain and skull injuries, resulting in the left side of his skull sinking in.

He is kept alive by oxygen and feeding tubes.

His mother said on Saturday that she had informed military officials that her son was comatose and showed a medical certificate to prove it.

They told her that by law, Mr Thanakrit had to show up at the conscription site in person for officers to declare that he was exempt from conscription. The other option they gave her was to repeatedly postpone the conscription process every year.

Col Rungkhun confirmed that the mother had contacted the chief recruiting officer in Muang district in February, but was told that the conscription law required her son to show up for the conscription process in order to be declared exempt.

The officer advised her to get an ambulance to transport her son to the recruiting centre so that a committee could examine him and approve his exemption, Col Rungkhun said.

He said the mother brought her son to the recruiting station at 9.30am. A medical officer certified he was not fit for military service and a committee issued him an exemption certificate.

The process took just 10 minutes, Col Rungkhun said.

He admitted that the law requiring severely ill young men to show up at recruitment centres in person was outdated.