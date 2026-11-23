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Rukchanok Srinork, a People's Party MP, arriving at the Criminal Court ahead of the Court of Appeal's verdict in Bangkok on Nov 23.

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Appeals Court on Nov 23 halved a six-year jail sentence imposed on an opposition lawmaker over a social media post considered to have insulted the country’s powerful monarchy.

Thailand has among the strictest lese majeste laws in the world, with jail terms of up to 15 years for each case of defaming, insulting or threatening the king, queen, heir apparent or regent.

People’s Party lawmaker Rukchanok Srinork, a former activist known locally as “Ice”, was sentenced by a lower court in 2023 to six years in prison over an X post she made in 2021 and another that she shared, in violation of lese majeste and computer crimes laws.

The court on Nov 23 said it acquitted her of sharing the post and halved the jail term.

Pending her appeal, Rukchanok, who has denied wrongdoing, kept her seat in Parliament and was re-elected in February 2026.

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut told reporters that Rukchanok was seeking bail and the process of filing an appeal to the Supreme Court was under way.

At least 199 people in Thailand were sentenced to jail terms for alleged insults of the monarchy between May 2014 and July 2026, according to the legal aid non-profit group, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

Under Thailand’s Constitution, lawmakers can lose their seats following imprisonment under a final court judgment, subject to certain exceptions. REUTERS