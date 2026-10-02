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Thai Airways to restore all flights on Oct 3 after staff shortage crisis

Thai Airways said it had accelerated flight management and mobilised personnel and resources from across its operations to prepare for the restoration of all scheduled services.

BANGKOK – Thai Airways International said it is ready to operate all scheduled flights from Oct 3 after reducing services for two days while mobilising additional personnel and managing operations in response to a labour shortage.

The airline reduced its schedule by 15 flights on Oct 1 and a further nine flights on Oct 2 to bring operations in line with available capacity.

Thai Airways said it had accelerated flight management and mobilised personnel and resources from across its operations to prepare for the restoration of all scheduled services on Oct 3 .

The airline’s announcement follows operational disruption caused by a shortage of workers, which prompted the temporary reductions in flights on Oct 1 and Oct 2 .

Thai Airways did not specify in the supplied announcement the individual flights that had been reduced or the total number of services scheduled for Oct 3 .

Thai Airways will open its ticket office at the airline’s headquarters on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road on Oct 3 and Oct 4 , from 8am to 5pm.

The additional weekend opening is intended to provide another service channel for passengers as the airline restores its flight schedule.

Thai Airways thanked passengers for their understanding and cooperation during the disruption and apologised for the inconvenience.

The airline said it would review its management of the disruption and use the experience to improve its procedures to prevent similar effects on passengers in the future. THE NATION/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK