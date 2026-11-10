Thai Airways reports unauthorised access to passenger records

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BANGKOK – Thai Airways International issued a statement on Nov 9 after Amadeus IT Group , the provider of its passenger service system, notified it of a cybersecurity incident.

The incident involved unauthorised access to booking data held in Amadeus’ system between Aug 10, 2023, and Sept 23, 2026.

Initial checks indicated that approximately 60,529 passenger records may have been affected.

The information potentially accessed included passenger names, booking reference numbers , travel dates, flight routes and cabin classes.

Approximately 376 additional passenger records may also have been affected.

Alongside the information listed above, these records may have included email addresses, telephone numbers, passport numbers, nationalities, frequent flyer membership numbers, flight numbers, ticket numbers, seat numbers and other related information.

Thai Airways confirmed that passengers’ credit card information was unaffected.

The airline added that it had not identified any disclosure of the data as of the date of the statement.

Amadeus confirmed that it had revoked the login credentials used to gain unauthorised access and reset all affected passwords.

It had also strengthened monitoring, detection and surveillance measures to prevent similar incidents.

Thai Airways also stated that the incident had not affected its systems or operations.

The company stressed the great importance it places on protecting personal data and confirmed that it had notified the relevant regulators.

The airline is continuing to investigate the incident, including a detailed analysis of the data and information supplied by Amadeus.

It will contact affected passengers individually once it has completed the necessary checks and confirmed all relevant details. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK