Thai Airways opens self-collection hub for luggage as flooding backlog eases

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Labour shortage from severe flooding across Bangkok led to an accumulation of approximately 10,000 delayed suitcases at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

BANGKOK – Thai Airways International (THAI) has opened a dedicated 24-hour self-collection centre at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, effective from Oct 3 as the national carrier accelerates efforts to resolve a severe baggage backlog that has disrupted thousands of travellers.

The crisis began between Sept 26 and 28 , when severe flooding across Bangkok and surrounding provinces prevented ground handling staff from reporting for duty.

The resulting labour shortage, combined with equipment bottlenecks, led to an accumulation of approximately 10,000 delayed suitcases, widespread flight cancellations, and significant passenger disruption at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

To accelerate processing, transport authorities deployed around 100 Royal Thai Air Force personnel to assist ground staff with sorting and unloading stranded luggage.

Officials confirmed that while nearly 2,000 bags have been returned and no new backlog has accumulated since Sept 29 , several thousand items of luggage remain to be cleared.

Flight schedules are gradually normalising as staff return to duty.

To streamline retrieval for passengers who prefer not to wait for courier dispatch, THAI has designated its Ground Service Maintenance Building at Suvarnabhumi Airport as a round-the-clock self-collection hub.

Passengers are instructed to complete the following verification steps before arriving at the facility :