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Thai Airways expects to clear backlog of 1,092 bags by Oct 4

A passenger searches for his delayed baggage at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, after heavy rain and flooding disrupted Thai Airways’ ground operations, in Bangkok, on Sept 29.

BANGKOK – Thailand’s national airline Thai Airways expects to return the remaining backlog of 1,092 delayed bags at Suvarnabhumi Airport to passengers by Oct 4, according to an airline update issued at 10pm on Oct 3.

The baggage backlog began on Sept 26, when flooding prevented some ground-handling employees from reaching work.

Breakdowns involving baggage transport vehicles compounded the staffing shortage, leaving arriving passengers waiting for luggage, delaying some departing flights and preventing bags from reaching their destinations on schedule.

The Transport Ministry said on Sept 26 that flooding had not directly affected operations at Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang airports, although journeys to the airports were disrupted. Measures were introduced to assist affected passengers.

Thai Airways’ Oct 3 update showed that the baggage backlog remained unresolved, busting the Transport Ministry’s Oct 2 clearance deadline.

Chai Eamsiri, speaking as Thai Airways’ chief executive on Sept 29, said about 5,000 bags from the airline’s flights remained at Suvarnabhumi and set a target of clearing them within 72 hours.

The baggage backlog crisis led to Chai being suspended from duty on Oct 2.

Thai Airways also faced flight disruptions, with a further eight cancellations reported on Sept 29, after 34 flights were delayed the day before.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn visited Suvarnabhumi on Sept 30 for talks with Thai Airways and Airports of Thailand (AOT) on baggage backlogs and problems with inbound and outbound cargo at the airport’s cargo terminal.

Phiphat said more than 10,000 bags had accumulated between Sept 26 and 29. His Sept 30 update reported that about 1,800 bags had been returned to passengers, with around 8,000 still outstanding.

Thai Airways said on Sept 30 that around 80% to 90% of its ground staff had returned to work. The airline was accelerating baggage clearance with personnel and resources supplied by relevant agencies.

The Transport Ministry said on Sept 30 that Suvarnabhumi’s cargo terminal would not close, although some operations might be slowed temporarily to address the accumulated backlog.

Bangkok airport adds staff, equipment after complaints

Suvarnabhumi Airport investigated passenger complaints about delayed flights and lengthy baggage waits on Sept 27, then coordinated with Thai Airways to increase ground staffing, accelerate repairs to faulty baggage vehicles and secure replacement equipment.

Suvarnabhumi Airport also coordinated baggage-status updates on display screens and announcements in baggage claim areas, with staff assigned to assist passengers.

Passengers still waiting for their luggage were asked by Thai Airways to fill up delayed-baggage forms so the airline could track their bags and arrange delivery.

Passengers were also able to contact the lost-and-found centre at Suvarnabhumi.

Thailand’s Defence Ministry and armed forces deployed 131 personnel to Suvarnabhumi on Sept 28 as baggage and cargo backlogs continued.

Their support efforts covered baggage movement, passenger assistance and reinforcement of operations where additional staff were needed.

Thailand’s defence minister, Lieutenant-General Adul Boonthamcharoen, and the Royal Thai Air Force’s chief of air staff Anurak Romnarak, visited Suvarnabhumi on Sept 28 for talks with Airports of Thailand and airport executives to assess the situation and support requirements.

The Royal Thai Air Force supplied 100 personnel, comprising 69 from the Security Forces Regiment, 23 from Wing 41 in Chiang Mai and eight from Wing 46 in Phitsanulok. The air force personnel worked alongside Thai Airways ground crew members and airport staff.

The Royal Thai Army deployed a further 31 personnel from the Territorial Defence Command to support airline catering operations. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK