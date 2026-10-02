Thai Airways chief sidelined by board over flood chaos, local media reports

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Baggage from Thai Airways flights at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on Sept 29 after heavy rain and flooding disrupted the airline’s ground operations.

BANGKOK – The board of Thai Airways has sidelined chief executive Chai Eamsiri over the flag carrier’s chaotic operations during a flood in Bangkok, with local media outlets on Oct 2 reporting both his suspension and his dismissal.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information and Thai Airways did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

The airline had been forced to cancel dozens of flights this week and suspend its cargo operations, partly due to issues with its employees being unable to get to work when the floods hit last week.

Disruption to its operations at the main Suvarnabhumi Airport included huge baggage delays that required assistance from the Air Force to clear.

Bangkok was declared a disaster-affected zone at the weekend after receiving 320mm of rain over three days, as much as it typically receives in all of September.

Multiple news outlets reported that the CEO had been dismissed by the board, while at least three others said he had been suspended from duty.

The Thai Airways board, which met on Oct 2 , sacked Chai over baggage handling issues and flight delays, while also beginning a probe into the episode, The Nation reported.

Thai Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul singled out Thai Airways for rebuke on Sept 29 .

“We need to discuss how the management needs to work more proactively,” he told reporters. “If they don’t want to do the job, then resign.”

Chai, who has publicly apologised for the chaos that hit Thai Airways’ operations at Suvarnabhumi airport, joined the carrier in 1985, rising through the ranks to become its chief financial officer before being appointed CEO in 2023.

As at June 30, the airline operated a total of 84 aircraft covering 61 destinations in 27 countries.

In 2020, Thai Airways went into bankruptcy-protected restructuring, reducing its workforce by half and trimming its fleet, but went on to mount a turnaround in its finances. Its shares resumed trading on the stock market in August, after exiting its debt restructuring programme. REUTERS