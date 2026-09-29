Thai Airways cancels flights amid baggage crisis as stranded passengers await answers

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BANGKOK - Thai Airways announced select flight cancellations early on the morning of Sept 29, following a night of operational turmoil at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, where severe ground-handling failures left thousands of passengers stranded for hours without their luggage or official communication.

The disruption, caused by acute ground-handling shortages, unfolded inside the main passenger terminal as arriving travellers were left waiting at baggage carousels for five to six hours, with some waiting until the following day.

In an official statement on Sept 29, the flag carrier confirmed the cancellation of several domestic and international round-trip services:

Bangkok – Khon Kaen: TG040 / TG041

Bangkok – Phuket: TG201 / TG202

Bangkok – Hanoi: TG560 / TG561

Bangkok – Singapore: TG403 / TG404

The airline issued a formal apology for the disruption and advised affected passengers to contact the airline’s Overseas Contact Centre (+65 6351 0992), the domestic 24-hour Contact Centre (+66 2 356 1111), or reach out via e-mail at contact@thaiairways.com.

One passenger arriving from Japan recounted waiting over two hours at baggage claim with no staff present to explain the delay.

Travellers were eventually forced to rely on word-of-mouth recommendations from fellow passengers to decide whether to wait or return home.

Upon visiting the lost-and-found department, passengers were advised to travel home and return to the airport the next morning to collect their luggage in person, rather than receiving home delivery services.

The operational strain extended beyond the baggage halls to social media platforms. In a widely shared post on X, an account questioned the carrier’s decision to proceed with flights despite severe ground-staff shortages linked to flooding across Bangkok.

The passenger argued that regional airlines typically cancel operations during extreme conditions rather than risk prolonged delays, calling on Thai Airways to suspend flights when understaffed and urging government authorities to take responsibility for broader infrastructural shortcomings.

Addressing the wider operational collapse, the airline issued a secondary statement vowing to expedite the delivery of delayed baggage at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The carrier disclosed that 34 flights experienced delays on Sept 28 alone, while luggage from 52 flights operated between Sept 26 and Sept 27 remains in the process of being sorted and delivered to registered passengers.

Thai Airways chief executive officer Chai Eamsiri said: “I sincerely apologise to all passengers for the inconvenience caused. Thai Airways is making every effort to ensure that passengers are reunited with their baggage as soon as possible. We will continue to closely monitor the situation until all affected baggage has been successfully delivered.”

The airline stated that additional personnel and resources have been deployed to accelerate sorting, handling, and home delivery procedures.

The airline also outlined procedures for affected passengers seeking to retrieve their belongings or trace lost items:

In-Person Collection: Passengers retrieving luggage directly can visit the Baggage Services Office on Level 2, situated in front of the Domestic Arrivals Exit, open daily between 06.30am and 11.30pm (Tel: +66 2 134 5373–74).

QR Code Registrations: For passengers who completed online registration via QR code, the airline is arranging direct delivery to the provided residential or hotel addresses. Staff will verify passenger details via telephone or e-mail prior to dispatch.

Unregistered baggage enquiries: Passengers who have not yet registered or require further assistance can contact ground operations directly via +66 2 134 5373–74 (Domestic) or +66 2 134 5466–68 (International).

Industry analysts and reports have pointed to a major structural conflict in Thai Airways’ ground operations.

Suvarnabhumi Airport utilises two primary luggage concessionaires. While the second operator maintained normal service levels throughout the period, Thai Airways - which manages baggage handling for both its own service and third-party partner airlines - encountered widespread failure.

The flag carrier reportedly prioritised third-party partner flights over its own operations to avoid severe financial penalty clauses stipulated in its external ground-handling contracts.

As a result, Thai Airways’ own passengers were neglected, leading to stranded luggage and subsequent outbound flight delays lasting several hours.

Airports of Thailand (AOT) and the Ministry of Transport have confirmed they are reviewing the incident.

Financial penalties and administrative sanctions are currently under consideration against Thai Airways to enforce service level agreements and prevent future operational failures at the country’s main gateway. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK