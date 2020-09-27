Thai activists protest in front of King's villa in Germany

TUTZING (Germany) • Thai activists have planted a symbolic plaque declaring Thailand belongs to the people in front of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's villa in Germany, as protests calling for reforms to his monarchy grow at home.

Amid pouring rain on Friday, protest organiser Junya Yimprasert from Act4Dem read out a letter to the King calling for more democracy and said the Thai people did not want a King who spends most of the year in Germany.

"We want the King to give up the throne, we want the King to stop harassing the Thai people," she said outside the villa in Tutzing on Lake Starnberg, a popular playground for millionaires an hour's drive south-west of Munich.

The Thai embassy in Berlin could not be reached for comment.

The Royal Palace made no comment and has made no comment on the protests in Thailand.

Protesters challenging Thailand's palace and army-dominated establishment broke a long-standing taboo by demanding reform of the monarchy in August and the call was taken up last weekend by tens of thousands of people at a demonstration in Bangkok.

The #RepublicofThailand hashtag trended in Thailand on Friday after Parliament delayed addressing protesters' demand for constitutional change.

According to the Thai Constitution, the monarchy must be held "in a position of revered worship".

The symbolic plaque planted in a flower pot in front of the Tutzing villa resembled one that protesters cemented near the Grand Palace in Bangkok last weekend and which proclaims Thailand belongs to the people and not the monarch. Thai police swiftly removed that plaque.

King Vajiralongkorn, 68, has been Thailand's monarch since 2016, but spends much of his time in Bavaria, where his 15-year-old son is at school.

His lifestyle has been fodder for German tabloids, which published pictures of him wearing a crop top when he was Crown Prince.

Details of the King's life in Germany are not carried in mainstream media in Thailand, where lese majeste laws set a jail sentence of up to 15 years for anyone insulting the monarchy.

Thai protesters have complained about the cost of the King's stays in Europe as well as his absence from the kingdom. The protesters in Thailand are seeking to reduce the King's powers under the Constitution and also to remove his direct control of a royal fortune valued in tens of billions of dollars, and some units of the army.

REUTERS