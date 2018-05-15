Terror suspect killed in fresh gunfire in Indonesia's Surabaya, 4 arrested in anti-terror ops

JAKARTA/SURABAYA (XINHUA, THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A terror suspect was killed in a gunfire exchange with the Indonesian police anti-terror squad during crackdown operations following after a series of suicide bomb attacks in the city of Surabaya on Tuesday (May 15).

"A fire exchange has occurred, claiming one life aged between 39 and 41," Frans Barung Mangera, the spokesman for the police headquarters in East Java province, where Surabaya is located, said.

Further details on the terror suspect would be released after an examination by the police's Disaster Victim Identification Unit was done, Frans said.

The gunfire was part of a series of anti-terror crackdown operations in the aftermath of the attacks which took place on three churches and a police station Sunday and Monday in Surabaya.

At least five explosions occurred in Surabaya and Sidoarjo on Sunday and Monday, killing a total of 28 people, including 13 suicide bombers, who were members of three families.

The bombings marked a new terror surge in Indonesia as attackers are now operated by an entire family, including even children.

Meanwhile the police's Densus 88 counter-terrorism squad arrested another four suspected terrorists in different cities in East Java during Monday night operations, police said on Tuesday.

Two suspected terrorists were arrested in Malang regency, one in Pandaan and one in Surabaya, Frans told a press conference.

Police have not released the names of the newly arrested suspected terrorists but said they were connected to the perpetrators in the Surabaya attacks, including the family of Dita Oeprianto, who blew themselves up at three churches in the provincial capital on Sunday.

The police announced on Monday they arrested nine terrorists in different places following the Surabaya attacks.

"That means we have arrested a total of 13 people so far and (the number is likely) to increase. They are not including those who were shot dead," Frans said.

East Java police chief Machfud Arifin said in the morning that individuals that were being hunted down included radical preachers in the religious gatherings frequented by the suicide bombing families.

National police chief Tito Karnavian previously said the perpetrators of the attacks were connected to Jamaah Ansharud Daulah (JAD), a local terrorist group affiliated with the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militant group.