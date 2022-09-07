Terima kasih: Malaysian-born Australian MP Sam Lim praised for multilingual inaugural speech

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian-born Australian MP Sam Lim drew widespread attention during his inaugural speech in Australia's Parliament on Tuesday that was partly delivered in Bahasa Malaysia and Mandarin.

The 61-year-old pulled a surprise win for the Australian Labour Party for the Tangney seat in the country's general election held in May.

In his speech on Tuesday, Mr Lim thanked Australians and Malaysians who had supported him throughout the polling process.

"To all my friends in Australia, Malaysia and abroad, thanks for all your care and love. Special thanks to all who have reached out to support and help in the Australian general election. Thank you," he said, first in Malay, Mandarin then in English.

Australia's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Tim Watts also took to social media to share snippets of Mr Lim's speech, saying that it was extraordinary.

"Filled with love, he gave thanks in three languages - Malay, Mandarin and English. I am so proud that the reality of the thriving diversity of modern Australia is now being reflected in our Parliament," Mr Watts said.

Mr Lim was born in Kampung Parit Zin, Muar in Johor, reported Malaysian daily Sinar Harian. He migrated to Australia in 2002.

He also served with the Malaysian police for two years.

Upon migrating to Australia with his wife and three children, he joined the Western Australian Police Force at the age of 45.

In 2020, Mr Lim was named Western Australia's police officer of the year for his work with migrant communities. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK