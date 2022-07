KUALA LUMPUR - An alleged promise by Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to give former premier Muhyiddin Yassin's party Bersatu a deputy prime minister post has resurfaced, widening fault lines in both men's parties and their coalition.

The deal is claimed to have been struck with the Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition days before Datuk Seri Ismail took oath as Malaysia's ninth prime minister last year.