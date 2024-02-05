Tensions rise in Malaysia’s ruling coalition after reduced jail sentence for Najib

KUALA LUMPUR – The fallout from the halving of former Umno chief Najib Razak’s graft sentence related to the 1MDB scandal brings into focus heightening tensions within Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government.

Even before the Pardons Board’s decision was revealed on Feb 2, parties in Datuk Seri Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance and the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) have already been at loggerheads over a multitude of issues. The Anwar administration also includes a host of parties from East Malaysia that together provide the Premier with a two-thirds supermajority in Parliament.

Some in Mr Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), as well as the leadership of PH partners Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Amanah Negara, demanded explanations as to how 47 graft charges against Umno president Zahid Hamidi, who is also deputy premier, were withdrawn in September.

In January, Umno refused to take up local council positions in Malaysia’s richest state Selangor, controlled by PKR, after its demands for disproportionate representation were rejected. Umno already has an outsized presence in the Anwar Cabinet, compared with the number of MPs it provides to the coalition government.

Just two days before the Pardons Board’s announcement, PKR’s Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim also stirred the hornets’ nest by telling Umno it needed to remove Datuk Seri Zahid from the presidency to reverse ebbing support from the Malay Muslim majority.

The deep misgivings of some PH leaders, after former premier Najib’s jail time was slashed to six years from 12, and his fine reduced by a whopping RM160 million (S$45.1 million) to just RM50 million, were unsurprising.

The coalition has made the billions of taxpayers’ money stolen through 1Malaysia Development Berhad under Najib’s watch a key campaign plank for most of the past decade.

That helped end Mr Anwar’s 24-year quest to take power in 2022. But PH now suffers the ignominy of being the ones in charge when former Umno chief Najib won clemency despite still facing multiple trials related to 1MDB.

While PH ended Umno’s six-decade rule in 2018, in large part thanks to public outrage over the scandal, it was the now-deposed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who oversaw a slew of charges being thrown at Najib and other officials for crimes involving 1MDB.

And it was under an Umno prime minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, that Najib was finally jailed after exhausting all court appeals in August 2022.

Not only have the likes of DAP MP Ramkarpal Singh, a former deputy law minister, demanded an explanation from the Pardons Board, the party’s former publicity chief Tony Pua also made a series of scathing statements ridiculing the outcome, going so far as to ask to be sent “to jail for one year and in exchange, pay me RM50 mil (million)?”, a thinly veiled reference to how Najib will have to stay behind bars an additional year if he doesn’t settle the fine.

For his troubles, the former lawmaker is now being probed for sedition for allegedly insulting Malaysia’s king, who chairs the Pardons Board. This is yet another development that will not sit well with PH’s more progressive support base.

First, it is often said how Najib still holds sway within Umno and over a significant number of voters in the crucial Malay vote bank, despite no longer holding office in government or the party. But the same can be said of Mr Pua, who was still being invited to speak at DAP events even after deciding to sit out the 2022 General Election.

Second, this is the latest in a string of crackdowns on freedom of expression that has seen various websites being blocked for being critical of the administration, as well as numerous investigations into and requests for takedowns of social media postings.