Tensions rise as Thai Constitution amendment bid delayed

BANGKOK • Political temperatures in Thailand rose a notch yesterday after Parliament delayed a bid to amend the Constitution, enraging protesters who had gathered outside to press the lawmakers into action.

Protesters harangued legislators departing Parliament as police officers linked arms to form a safe passage for their departing vehicles.

The combined meeting of elected House of Representatives and appointed senators had spent the past two days debating six motions to amend the Constitution.

One of the motions - to form a charter drafting assembly - had been sponsored by lawmakers from the governing coalition. Lawmakers were due to take a vote by yesterday evening.

But as the debate rounded up, members of the governing coalition led by the Palang Pracharath Party abruptly supported a bid to form a special committee to study the draft amendments.

This was approved by 432 members of the 750-seat Parliament.

Amid the outrage of opposition lawmakers, Parliament president Chuan Leekpai said: "There was no cheating… We do our duty with sincerity for the benefit of the country and the people."

The Constitution was drafted under the previous military government led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, leader of the 2014 coup.

It created a 250-member senate largely picked by the then ruling junta, and an electoral system that disadvantages big parties like former election winner Pheu Thai.

Though its draft was approved via a national referendum in 2016, it was amended at King Maha Vajiralongkorn's request in 2017.

Thailand's ongoing protests were started largely by youth who demand that the Constitution be amended, that the Prime Minister step aside for fresh elections, and that the government stop harassing its critics.

Protesters have also voiced a "dream" of having a monarch "truly under the Constitution".

Analysts say the Constitution amendment process would have been contentious, but attempts to amend it would have at least eased some of the political tension that had been building up over the past few months.