Temporary lifeline for Muhyiddin with budget set to pass

Beleaguered Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was expected to have the fight of his life to secure the passage of Budget 2021 this month, amid persistent assaults on what is the slimmest parliamentary majority in Malaysian history.

But whether the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president still retains the support of the 113 MPs - out of the 222-strong Parliament - that form the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) pact appears moot for now, with federal lawmakers unlikely to defy the palace's call to ensure government spending is approved to fight off the blight of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet it is only a temporary lifeline for Tan Sri Muhyiddin, as disgruntlement in his largest ally, Umno, continues.

The Cabinet made a controversial request for emergency powers on Oct 23 that would have avoided the need to hold an upcoming by-election in Sabah, as well as state polls in Sarawak, amid the pandemic.

Critics said the move would have also shielded Mr Muhyiddin from a budget vote and potential national ballot if he lost.

The King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, refused the request, and instead called on MPs to back the budget to ensure the battle against the virus remains well funded.

Malaysia's nine hereditary state rulers - who take turns to be the country's king - are revered, and despite them being constitutional monarchs, their statements are widely interpreted as decrees.

"If the emergency was meant to avoid defeat in a supply Bill and possible snap polls, then the royal pressure has nearly the same effect, albeit, with some embarrassment for the Premier," risk consultancy Eurasia Group's Asia director Peter Mumford told The Straits Times.

Parliament reconvenes today for six weeks, with the budget to be tabled on Friday. Over two dozen confidence motions have also been submitted, but are unlikely to see the light of day as the Speaker will prioritise government business.

Instead, the greater threat to Mr Muhyiddin comes from outside the legislature, with Umno demanding more say in the administration and threatening to withdraw support to get what it wants.

Political insiders say Umno's list of demands include a Cabinet reshuffle which hands it the deputy premiership and key portfolios, and the formation of a presidential council of PN chiefs to confer on major decisions before they are adopted as government policy.

But official sources told ST that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leaders are resisting a Cabinet reshuffle - although they are amenable to a presidential council - as acceding would mean "we will keep having to bow to threats".

For now, the once-dominant Malay party has no choice but to work within the PN framework to avoid being blamed for triggering snap elections which could exacerbate the surge in Covid-19 cases, which more than doubled last month alone.

Umno has insisted that snap polls to end the political uncertainty must be held once Covid-19 infections are minimised, but ST has learnt that a bipartisan committee is looking into a possible confidence and supply agreement that would ensure Mr Muhyiddin remains in power.

Lawmakers in the talks said terms are still being negotiated, but it could mean propping up the Premier until just before Parliament's term ends in 2023.

Umno's insistence that snap polls should be held once the pandemic tapers off could shorten or scupper such a deal.

Alternatively, the party could choose to exclude its 39 MPs from any such arrangement.

Should discussions collapse, then all bets are off after the scheduled debate on the budget ends on Dec 10, especially if the virus outbreak is back under control. For this reason, Mr Muhyiddin will still have to tread with caution and ensure a budget that is politically water-tight.

He will also need to weigh up his options on how best to handle Umno and increase his chances of another term in power.

He can choose to defy Umno or give in to some of its demands and loosen Bersatu's grip on administrative power.

The second option might buy his three-year-old party some time to prepare for polls and enhance the likelihood of a firm electoral pact with its PN allies.