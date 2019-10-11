Temasek said to have ruled out investing in Saudi Aramco IPO

Singapore's Temasek has decided against investing in Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO), in part over environmental concerns, according to people familiar with the matter.

The world's most profitable company first flagged a public share sale in 2016 and is expected to list with a valuation between US$1.1 trillion (S$1.5 trillion) and $2 trillion later this year.

It has been courting funds globally to act as cornerstone investors, including Temasek, which had a net portfolio value of $313 billion as of March 31.

But Temasek's focus on sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles made it more difficult to support Aramco's share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.

Temasek has a 2030 goal to reduce the carbon emissions of its portfolio companies by 50 per cent.

A Temasek spokesman declined to comment on talks that the firm may have had with individual companies, or the outcomes of any of those discussions.

Temasek has highlighted that ESG assessments are a key factor in its decision making, alongside commercial considerations, he said via e-mail.

Temasek's stance highlights a growing risk facing fossil-fuel producers. An increasing number of developed-market funds are under pressure to avoid investments that directly contribute to climate change. This could limit firms' sources of capital, making funding more expensive.

Representatives for Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Temasek International chief executive Dilhan Pillay was more direct last month when asked by Bloomberg Radio which investment areas Temasek was avoiding as part of its focus on sustainability.

"I don't think we're going to be investing in fossil fuels," he said, without referencing Aramco.

Temasek's stance highlights a growing risk facing fossil-fuel producers.

An increasing number of developed-market funds are under pressure to avoid investments that directly contribute to climate change.

This could limit firms' sources of capital, making funding more expensive.

The move not to back Aramco does not preclude Temasek from making other potentially contentious investments in the future. It is also a legacy investor in Keppel Corp, which constructs oil and gas rigs.

BLOOMBERG