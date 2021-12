Malaysia's largest telecommunications firm Telekom Malaysia (TM) has signed up to pilot trials for the ultra-fast fifth-generation (5G) wireless service this month, despite its peers pushing back against the government-controlled roll-out.

Market sources, including from Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) - the state vehicle tasked with building a national 5G network - confirmed that TM agreed this week to join the Klang Valley trials, the first Internet service provider to do so.