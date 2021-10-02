Teething problems fail to deter tourists in Langkawi

When the Langkawi travel bubble was announced on Sept 2, I joked with friends and family in Selangor that while we could not cross districts to meet one another even though I live in nearby Kuala Lumpur, we could book a flight to Langkawi, more than 400km away, and catch up there instead.

A week later, inter-district movement was allowed in the Klang Valley, and Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob promised that inter-state travel would resume once 90 per cent of Malaysian adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.