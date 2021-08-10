Teens mentally affected by lengthy lockdowns in Malaysia

While the coronavirus pandemic has caused new mental health issues among some people in Malaysia due to the lengthy lockdowns, pre-existing conditions in others have also become worse, and young people and children are no exception.

A teenager told The Straits Times that cabin fever resulting from being indoors for too long and online learning have exacerbated her feelings of being overwhelmed. "I am not able to get away from my parents when they argue. They argue a lot, especially when the lockdown first started, and they still struggle to get along," said the 17-year-old, who asked not to be named.