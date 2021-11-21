Teen's acquittal in fatal shooting exposes deep partisan split in US

•KENOSHA (Wisconsin) • US teen Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of murder in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in a decision that has reignited fierce debate about gun rights and the boundaries of self-defence in the United States.

Jurors found Mr Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty on all charges: two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide for wounding a third man, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety in protests marred by arson, rioting and looting on Aug 25 last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Mr Rittenhouse broke down sobbing after the verdict and collapsed to the floor before being helped back into his chair. His mother also wept.

Amid a heavy law enforcement presence, several dozen protesters lined the steps outside the courthouse after the verdict was read, some carrying placards in support of Mr Rittenhouse and others expressing disappointment.

President Joe Biden said the acquittal would "leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included", but he also urged demonstrators to remain peaceful. "I stand by what the jury has concluded," he told reporters. "The jury system works, and we have to abide by it."

Mr Rittenhouse shot and killed Mr Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Mr Anthony Huber, 26, and fired a bullet that tore a chunk off the arm of Mr Gaige Grosskreutz, 28. Mr Rittenhouse claimed self-defence.

Reactions elsewhere showed the country's deep partisan divisions. The verdict was greeted with outrage by many on the political left and celebrated by gun rights supporters.

Ms Rebecca Kleefisch, the leading Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor, said "the justice system worked" and called the prosecution "a complete disgrace".

The thorny issue of race hung over the case, even though Mr Rittenhouse and the men he shot were all white people.

Some black activists said the police and courts would have treated the teen more harshly if he had been a black person.

But conservatives saw the verdict as a validation of the US Constitution's Second Amendment, which grants Americans the right to bear arms.

Gun rights are cherished by many Americans and enshrined in the US Constitution even as the nation experiences a high rate of gun violence with the easy availability of firearms.

Mr Huber's parents said they were "heartbroken" by the verdict, adding in a statement: "It sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street."

REUTERS, NYTIMES