Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Teenager charged with murder of 16-year-old girl at Johor school

The 16-year-old boy is accused of allegedly hitting the victim on the head several times with a pipe in the hall of SMK Dato’ Seth between 2.30pm and 4pm on Oct 3.

BATU PAHAT – A 16-year-old boy has been charged over the death of Form Four student Irene Sofiya Mohd Khairool Faisal at a school in Yong Peng.

He is accused of murdering the 16-year-old in the hall of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato’ Seth between 2.30pm and 4pm on Oct 3.

The suspect was brought before magistrate Mustaqim Sukarno on Oct 15 and the proceeding took about 15 minutes.

The offence was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty, or between 30 and 40 years’ jail with at least 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The suspect cannot be named as he is underage, and media personnel were also not allowed into the courtroom.

No plea was recorded as murder cases are under the jurisdiction of the High Court of Malaya .

The court fixed Dec 22 for next mention pending forensics and post-mortem reports at the Yong Peng Magistrate’s Court before the case is referred to the High Court of Malaya .

Lawyer Mohd Azlan Shah Mohd Allias, representing the accused, told reporters later that no bail was offered for the accused.

It was reported earlier that Irene Sofiya was found covered in blood in the school hall on the day of the incident.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said that the victim was allegedly hit on the head several times with a pipe. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK