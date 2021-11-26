'Technically bankrupt' Garuda tries to restructure $13.4 billion debt

Indonesian carrier negotiating with creditors as govt bailout looks unlikely

Linda Yulisman‍ Indonesia Correspondent In Jakarta
  • Published
    32 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Indonesia's flagship carrier Garuda Indonesia is negotiating with its creditors to restructure its US$9.78 billion (S$13.4 billion) debt, with the government indicating that chances of an immediate bailout are slim.

The airline, plagued by a wide range of internal issues from corruption to excessive aircraft leases that have been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, is planning a restructuring which is expected to shrink its debt to US$3.69 billion, according to the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 26, 2021, with the headline ''Technically bankrupt' Garuda tries to restructure $13.4 billion debt'. Subscribe
Topics: 