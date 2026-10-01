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Tearful Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir visits late wife Siti Hasmah’s grave

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Dr Mahathir Mohamad reportedly offered prayers and scattered flowers over the grave.

Dr Mahathir Mohamad reportedly offered prayers and scattered flowers over the grave.

PHOTO: BERNAMA

PETALING JAYA – Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was unable to contain his emotions as he visited the grave of his late wife, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, at Pusara Negara in Precinct 20, Putrajaya on Oct 1.

Mahathir arrived at 11am directly from the National Heart Institute (IJN) and spent approximately 20 minutes at the grave site, offering prayers and scattering flowers over the grave, reported Sinar Harian.

A profound sense of sorrow and longing was evident on Mahathir’s face.

Siti Hasmah died at the age of 100 on Sept 28 at 9.20am at IJN, Kuala Lumpur. Her remains were laid to rest at Pusara Negara that same day following a state funeral ceremony accorded by the government.

Earlier, her eldest daughter, Marina Mahathir, also visited the grave.

Among others seen paying their respects alongside members of the public were prominent singer Ramli Sarip and Putrajaya MP Mohd Radzi Md Jidin. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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Malaysia’s former PM Mahathir in hospital after wife’s death
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.