Tearful farewell for victims of nursery shooting

A grieving woman with a picture of a child victim in last week's nursery shooting ahead of the cremation at Wat Rat Samakee temple in Uthai Sawan town in Thailand's north-eastern Nong Bua Lamphu province on Tuesday. The attack claimed the lives of 36 people, including 24 children. Sobbing families escorted the smallest of coffins, placing portraits and toys beside them before the items were removed prior to the cremation. As night fell at the temple, the community said a final goodbye as 19 funeral pyres were set ablaze, with monks chanting. The attacker had gone on a rampage at the nursery before killing his wife and child and taking his own life.