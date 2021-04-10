Tap private partnerships to boost public services

It may have passed with little fanfare, but Indonesia inaugurated its first commercial project last month to deliver piped water to households, reflecting the country's growing ease with relying on private companies to deliver services on behalf of the government.

When it reaches full capacity, the 2 trillion rupiah (S$184 million) Umbulan Drinking Water Utility in East Java will pipe water for washing and cooking to 310,000 households throughout five districts south-east of Surabaya. The project relies on an 818 billion rupiah top-up from the central government that makes up the shortfall between what the utility needs to be commercially viable and what the area's mostly rural customer base is thought to be able to afford.