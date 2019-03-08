Talks under way to decide fate of Malaysia's Barisan Nasional opposition alliance

KUALA LUMPUR - Several key leaders of Malaysia's Barisan Nasional are meeting on Friday (March 8) to decide the fate of the multiracial opposition alliance, days after main component party Umno cemented a cooperation pact with another Malay-Muslim opposition party.

The Malaysian Chinese Association's president Wee Ka Siong, deputy president Mah Hang Soon as well as their counterparts from the Malaysian Indian Congress, S. A. Vigneswaran and M. Saravanan, are in talks with Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and women's wing chief Noraini Ahmad at the Putra World Trade Centre, The Star reported.

The meeting is being held days after MCA and MIC threatened to break away from the decades-old BN alliance, which has been dominated by the Malay-oriented Umno or United Malays National Organisation. The alliance was toppled from power in last year's general election.

Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), the two biggest Malay-Muslim opposition parties this week announced a formal pact to work together in by-elections and the next general election.The pact could erode support of the Malay majority for Dr Mahathir’s four-party ruling alliance, Pakatan Harapan (PH).

MCA and MIC also took issue with the appointment of Nazri Aziz as Barisan's secretary-general. MCA and MIC said racist remarks by Nazri during a recent by-election had further damaged ties between the three founding parties of Barisan.

Nazri had said that non-Malays should not question Malay privileges, as the non-Malays also enjoyed special privileges such as vernacular schools.

He also questioned the appointments of non-Malays as Attorney General, Chief Justice and Finance Minister, adding that Malay rights should be defended at all costs.

BN succeeded in winning the Malay-dominated Semenyih seat in Selangor, PH's stronghold, last weekend.

Nazri is being investigated for sedition over his remarks. He has denied that he wanted vernacular schools to be shut down