Talk swirls over replacement of Johor Menteri Besar after no-show at S'pore-Malaysia leaders' retreat

JOHOR BARU - Speculation has mounted over the political future of Johor Menteri Besar Osman Sapian, after his absence on Tuesday (April 9) from the Singapore-Malaysia 9th bilateral Leaders' Retreat in Putrajaya.

Top officials from Johor, the state neighbouring Singapore, routinely attend such key meetings involving the Republic.

Reporters had noted his absence at the meeting, and instead found that another top Johor official, Dr Sahruddin Jamal, was listed as part of the state delegation, Malay Mail online news reported.

Dr Sahruddin, Cabinet minister for Johor's health, environment and agriculture, is widely reported by local media as a possible replacement for Datuk Osman.

Both are from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia led by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Mr Osman's absence from the retreat, Malaysian media reported, was noted because he was in Putrajaya on Monday evening to meet Tun Dr Mahathir.

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has, meanwhile, confirmed talk of the Menteri Besar being replaced soon, The Star online news reported.

On Twitter, Tunku Ismail said his father, the Johor ruler, had wanted to replace Mr Osman for some "months".

In a later tweet, Tunku Ismail, who has a running joust with Dr Mahathir, wrote: "I hope the new Menteri Besar is not a 'yes man' of Putrajaya. The welfare of the people and well-being of the state must always be a priority."

The Star said it was understood that the Johor ruler was dissatisfied with the way Mr Osman had handled the Sungai Kim Kim chemical spill, which saw the closure of 111 schools in Pasir Gudang and hundreds of people affected by the toxic gas.