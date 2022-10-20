Talk rife that Anwar will contest seat in Tambun, Perak

IPOH - Talk is rife that Malaysia’s opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will contest the Tambun parliamentary seat in the next general election on Nov 19.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president, who is the incumbent Port Dickson MP, will launch the Pakatan Harapan (PH) convention in Ipoh on Thursday evening. He is expected to announce seat allocations between the PH coalition’s parties during the convention.

Social media is abuzz with speculations over where Mr Anwar will contest, with many confident that he will be contesting in Perak.

A former Democratic Action Party (DAP) member, who declined to be named, said DAP wants Mr Anwar to contest in Tambun.

He said state party chairman Nga Kor Ming was hoping for Mr Anwar to contest there, as this would increase PH’s chances of winning the majority state seats.

“They are hoping that with Anwar as the MP there, they would benefit by winning more state seats.

“Nga just wants Perak to be held by Pakatan once more, and he wants Anwar as leverage,” the former DAP member added.

The incumbent Tambun MP is former Perak Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu, fondly known as Peja. He is also deputy president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and the caretaker Youth and Sports Minister.

He had been declared a “traitor” by PH for his role in the collapse of the previous state government in 2020 by switching sides to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Mr Anwar had, on September 28, said that he had to pick areas held by traitors as a message that treachery in politics was not acceptable, while Mr Nga, during the party’s state convention recently, openly welcomed Mr Anwar to contest in the state, stating that there was a traitor in Tambun as well.

The source also said PH failed to fulfil its manifesto before the collapse.

“As a coalition they promised the sky, but nothing materialised, and they kept giving the excuses that they only had 22 months to rule.

“And now for Perak, they are hoping and thinking that if Anwar contests in Tambun, they will be able to rule once more,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK