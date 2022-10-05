Talk of snap polls distract from Malaysia PM Ismail's crucial final budget

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is set to unveil its last government budget on Friday before an impending election in what is likely to be Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's final opportunity to stamp his mark as more than just a compromise candidate to lead the nation.

Amid speculation that Parliament could be dissolved as soon as Thursday as party president Zahid Hamidi's camp in the ruling Umno ramps up pressure for polls to be held this year, both de facto law minister Wan Junaidi Wan Jaafar and the Finance Ministry have stressed that the Oct 7 tabling will go ahead as scheduled.