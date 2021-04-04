Taking faith to an extreme

A Filipino lying on the ground outside a church on Good Friday, with his back bloodied after performing a ritual of self-flagellation in Manila's streets, defying a ban by the Philippine government on religious gatherings amid rising coronavirus cases. There were fewer participants in the practice this year than in previous years, with many worshippers stopped at police checkpoints and made to turn back. Many Filipinos perform religious penance in the week leading to Easter, in the hope that they will be cleansed of sins and illnesses and their wishes might be granted. But the Roman Catholic Church has expressed disapproval of self-flagellation and considers it an extreme misinterpretation of faith.