Taiwan, US eye 'meaningful' UN participation

TAIPEI • Taiwanese and US officials have discussed how Taiwan can "meaningfully" participate at the United Nations ahead of a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping today that was set to mark a half decade since China's accession to the global body.

Taiwan, using its formal name the Republic of China, had held the Chinese seat at the United Nations until Oct 25, 1971, when it was voted out as representative of the country in favour of the People's Republic of China, which had won a civil war in 1949 and forced the republican government to flee to the island.

China says that Taiwan is one of its provinces, and so it has the sole right to represent Taiwan internationally.

The democratically elected government in Taipei says only it has that right.

In a statement late on Saturday, the US State Department said that US and Taiwanese officials had met virtually last Friday for a "discussion focused on supporting Taiwan's ability to participate meaningfully at the UN".

"US participants reiterated the US commitment to Taiwan's meaningful participation at the World Health Organisation and UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and discussed ways to highlight Taiwan's ability to contribute to efforts on a wide range of issues," it added.

Participants included State Department Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Organisations Hugo Yon, Deputy Assistant Secretary for China, Taiwan and Mongolia Rick Waters, and Taiwan's deputy de facto ambassador in Washington Wang Liang-yu, the State Department said.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry thanked the United States for its "firm support".

