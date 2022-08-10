Taiwan residents largely calm in the face of Chinese anger

PINGTUNG, TAIWAN (REUTERS) - Many on self-ruled Taiwan look upon China's unprecedented military exercises with calm resignation, doubting that war is imminent and, if anything, feeling pride in their democratic island's determination to defend itself.

China, reacting to a visit to Taiwan last week by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sending ships and aircraft across an unofficial buffer between it and Taiwan, and missiles over Taipei and into waters surrounding the island since Thursday (Aug 4).

But Ms Rosa Chang, proudly watching her son take part in Taiwan military exercises that included dozens of howitzers firing shells into the Taiwan Strait off Pingtung, in the island's far south, said China's behaviour was "childish".

"It's like a group of children threatening you and telling you what to do… China really doesn't have to do all this," Ms Chang said.

Mr Lou Wei-Chieh, a military director-general of political warfare, told reporters the annual live-fire exercises, aimed at beating back invaders intent on storming island beaches, were routine and "unrelated to the current situation".

China claims Taiwan as its own and has never ruled out taking it by force, if necessary.

Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims, says the island's people should decide its future and vows to defend its democracy and freedom.

Taiwan said China was using Mrs Pelosi's trip as a pretext for intimidation it had long had in the works.

"We're just ordinary people. There's nothing we can do," said a man, who gave his name as Chen, also watching the Pingtung drills. "If anything happens, there's nothing we can do."

Many in Taiwan say they are accustomed to decades of sabre-rattling and see little cause for alarm. Taiwan has lived under the threat of Chinese invasion since 1949, when the defeated Republic of China government fled to the island after its defeat in a civil war to Mao Zedong's Communist Party.

An opinion poll published this week by Taiwan's Chinese Association of Public Opinion Research showed 60 per cent of respondents were either not that worried or not worried at all that there would be a war between Taiwan and China.

"We're not feeling particularly nervous," said Ms Jenny Cheng, a 23-year-old civil servant. "Nothing special is going to happen."

Others have rallied to support the Taiwan government's defiance.