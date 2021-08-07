Taekwondo champ's gold medal victory lifts spirits of Thai people

When taekwondo champion Panipak Wongpattanakit took home the gold medal in the women's 49kg class in the Tokyo Olympics two weeks ago, it was victory not just for herself, but for her country as well.

The 23-year-old's gold medal was Thailand's first in the Tokyo Games, and also its first-ever gold in taekwondo.

"I would like to give this gold medal to all the Thai people. The situation at home hasn't been that great, so I want this (medal) to be the happiness and joy for us all," the Thai Enquirer reported Panipak as saying.

She landed a swift kick on her Spanish opponent just seconds before the end of the final round. This resulted in her 11-10 victory.

It lifted the spirits of a nation facing a surging Covid-19 wave. Since April, Thailand has been in the throes of its worst Covid-19 wave yet, with daily new cases surpassing 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday.

"I feel ecstatic that she has made her country proud," her father Sirichai Wongpattanakit told The New York Times.

Panipak was met by her father and high-level officials, including Phuket governor Narong Wunsiew, at the airport when she returned to Thailand. The athlete, nicknamed "Tennis" because of her family's love of sports, received an even bigger reception online.

Local media reported that she has two older siblings nicknamed "Bowling" and "Baseball".

#NongTennis quickly became a trending topic in Thailand. "Nong" is a term for younger sister or brother. Followers on her Facebook fan page more than doubled to over 100,000.

She was also appointed national ambassador for sport and tourism and became a brand ambassador for Thailand's AIS telco.

INSPIRATIONAL (Any) Olympian who achieves a gold medal is given rock star status and is a testament and inspiration to the younger generation. POLITICAL SCIENTIST WILLIAM JONES, on taekwondo champion Panipak Wongpattanakit's win.

Panipak will receive about 12 million baht (S$487,000) in prize money from the government, The Nation reported.

Political scientist William Jones from Mahidol University International College said the win will encourage younger Thais to get involved in sports. "(Any) Olympian who achieves a gold medal is given rock star status and is a testament and inspiration to the younger generation," he said.