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Taanusiya Chetty finishes 3rd at Miss World pageant, Malaysia’s best result in 28 years

Taanusiya Chetty (right) appeared in a pink dress designed by Vietnamese fashion designer Minh Tuan Couture.

PETALING JAYA – Taanusiya Chetty has attributed continuous moral support and prayers from Malaysians as the driving force that led to her finishing third at Miss World 2026.

The 26-year-old Kuala Lumpur native, affectionately known as Taanu, also won the Beauty With A Purpose (BWAP) award during the finals of the international pageant in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on the night of Sept 5.

Her feat matched Malaysia’s best achievement, previously set by Lina Teoh in 1998, returning the country to the world’s top three after a 28-year wait.

“Thank you to all Malaysians who have supported me throughout this Miss World competition in Vietnam.

“I am very grateful that I could make history a second time for our beloved country.

“Twenty-eight years ago, we also won second runner-up. After so long, this is another history for our country. Thank you, Malaysia, for supporting and believing in me,” she told Bernama.

At the climax of the Miss World finals, Joheirry Mola Dominguez of the Dominican Republic was crowned the winner, while Elisabeth Reynes Alabern of Spain secured first runner-up.

Taanusiya qualified for the top six after winning the BWAP segment, one of the most important components of the competition.

The core charity-based segment of Miss World, BWAP focuses on contestants who champion humanitarian, educational and healthcare projects in their respective countries.

Following her victory, Taanusiya will join Dominguez in travelling around the world to carry out various humanitarian and related duties.

Appearing in a pink dress designed by Vietnamese fashion designer Minh Tuan Couture, Taanusiya impressed the judges during the top-six question-and-answer round with her response on the responsibility to protect the environment.

Drawing on her experience as a teacher, she highlighted the importance of cultivating environmental awareness from an early age through tree-planting activities, teaching children the values of growth, patience and responsibility.

Waves of admiration and praise swept across various social media platforms as Malaysians went online to congratulate her.

Facebook user Jett Mahmud said: “Taanu has been working on Project Lestari Laut since 2022, bringing education to Orang Asli children.

“You’re the winner to us, Taanu. Hope you’re very proud of your success,” he wrote in the comments of The Star’s Facebook post featuring news of Taanusiya’s win yesterday.

“Congratulations, Taanusiya. You are truly the epitome of beauty and brains,” commented Facebook user Tengku Azfa Izuwan Shah.

“Congratulations, Taanusiya. You deserved the top 3 position. We’re so proud of you,” Facebook user Mallika Karunagaran posted.

Fellow user Azman Rahman wrote: “This is the most outstanding achievement in the history of Malaysia’s participation in major beauty pageants.

“Congratulations once again for raising Malaysia’s name. Congratulations, cikgu.”

On Instagram, user estherlim963 commented: “Was tearing for her incredible achievement, very proud of her, congratulations.”

Another user noelthengram noted: “Congratulations @taanusiyaa_ for the third place finish, which repeats the achievement by @linateohofficial 28 years ago.”

User vienna.margherita also commented: “I’m so proud of her #malaysiaboleh.”

Taanusiya, who is an educator, had wowed the crowd by showcasing a tarian silat during the pageant.

She was one of 111 contestants from around the world who took part in the renowned pageant.

She captured public attention after a video of her speaking in four languages – English, Malay, Mandarin and Tamil – during the Miss World 2026 Head-to-Head Challenge on Aug 23 went viral. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK