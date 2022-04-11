System malfunction caused Sabah-bound flight to dive: Malaysia civil aviation

PETALING JAYA • A Malaysia Airlines flight involving a Boeing 737-800 plane that allegedly dived suddenly and flew erratically was forced to return to Kuala Lumpur International Airport due to a technical issue, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

"Based on initial reports extracted from the flight data recorder, it was determined that a technical issue occurred during flight due to a malfunction of the pitot-static system," said CAAM chief executive Chester Voo.

The pitot-static system is a set of air pressure-sensitive instruments used to determine an aircraft's speed and altitude.

"The malfunction produced a false speed indication on board, resulting in the aircraft pitching up and deactivating its autopilot. In response to this, the immediate reaction of the pilot in command to regain positive control of the aircraft was correct," said Captain Voo.

"This is crucial to ensure that the aircraft remains under pilot control, based on remaining accurate indications by using remaining instruments. During this manoeuvre, safety data showed an abrupt input from the pilot during attempts to regain control."

Capt Voo said these manoeuvres resulted in the pitch and altitude changes that matched both the report from the pilots and what the passengers experienced.

"These corrective manoeuvres were compounded by bad weather which created passenger discomfort in the cabin," he said in a statement on Saturday.

A passenger on MH2664 said the plane flying from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, in Sabah, dived suddenly before making a turn and heading back. Ms Halimah Nasoha wrote on Facebook about her experience on the 2.30pm flight, saying many passengers panicked, screamed and cried as the aircraft lost altitude sharply about 30 minutes after take-off.

On the actions of the pilots, Capt Voo said the initial actions taken by the pilots and the performance of the abnormal recovery checklist as per standard operating procedure were sufficient.

He added that this was based on an investigation of the initial reports and an examination of data from the flight data recorder.

CAAM has instructed Malaysia Airlines to immediately implement its recommendations, which include enhancing the Upset Prevention and Recovery Training Programme to emphasise initial reaction and the time taken to respond to issues.

"This will be mandated by CAAM to all commercial aircraft operators," said Capt Voo.

He added that Malaysia Airlines has also been instructed to issue an enhanced safety memo to mandate the need for improved initial action and reaction and reinforce compliance to the abnormal recovery checklist, among other recommendations from the CAAM.

The recommendations include a review of an analysis of information from Boeing of the failure to troubleshoot root causes with enhanced corrective action to improve the maintenance programme.

Other recommendations are a Malaysia Airlines review with the CAAM of the reliability report to focus on similar faults reported for recorded in-flight issues for the Boeing 737-800 fleet, as well as a pitot-static inspection. The inspection will cover all areas, including a probe heating and resistance test on all Boeing 737-800 aircraft in the Malaysia Aviation Group fleet.

Capt Voo added that the affected aircraft has been grounded until further notice and is awaiting technical analysis from Boeing.

