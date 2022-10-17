Syed Saddiq’s rally disrupted by rowdy youths in Muar

PETALING JAYA - A group of rowdy youths attempted to disrupt a speech by Malaysia’s opposition MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman during a rally in Muar, Johor, on Sunday evening.

The group, clad in black and riding motorcycles, started causing trouble in the middle of the Muda president’s speech.

They were already lingering in the area from the beginning of the rally but only started shouting ‘liar’ during Syed Saddiq’s speech.

“The group also started causing a further ruckus by trying to force their way into the rally tent,” Muda vice-president Mutalib Uthman told the Sinar Harian daily.

The group was stopped by policemen and Muda supporters.

Mutalib said the youths then resorted to revving their motorcycles loudly outside the tent area but the situation remained under control with the presence of police.

