Syed Saddiq invites Ong Ye Kung to Oct 10 wedding to Bella Astillah

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Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq (right) extended an invitation to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung to attend his wedding.

SINGAPORE – Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq has invited Health Minister Ong Ye Kung to his wedding to singer-actress Bella Astillah, set to be held on Oct 10 .

In a social media post on Sept 9 , the former youth and sports minister shared that he had a great catch-up with Ong.

The accompanying photo shows the two of them, with Ong holding up an invitation featuring the soon-to-be newlyweds.

“Malaysia and Singapore are inseparable like family. So, in the spirit of family-building, I officially upgraded bilateral relations to wedding-invitation status,” Syed Saddiq wrote in the caption.

“See you next month, sir!”

A day later, Ong responded in the comments: “Congratulations once again!”

Singaporeans took to the comment section to jokingly ask Ong to bring them along to the highly-anticipated wedding.

Singaporean comedian Fadzri Rashid, who goes by the stage name Fakkah Fuzz , commented: “Yo @ongyekung lemme go with u.”

Another netizen identified herself as a resident from S embawang GRC, Ong’s constituency , in an attempt to secure an invite.

“I promise I’ll behave, carry the wedding gift, and represent Canberra very well. Don’t leave your resident behind!” she said.

The two politicians have shared friendly interactions in recent years.

During a working visit to Kuala Lumpur in 2022 , Ong was invited by Syed Saddiq to try home-cooked food, including asam pedas, mee bandung Muar and otak-otak Muar.

Syed Saddiq, who by then had amassed a large online following, also convinced Ong to create an account on the social media platform TikTok.

The 33-year-old got engaged to Bella, 32 on March 28 . They are set to tie the knot on Oct 10 at Menara Merdeka Maybank in Kuala Lumpur .

The couple are also planning celebrations in their hometowns of Muar and Sabah to allow more family members, friends and members of the public to join in the festivities.

Bella, whose real name is Dayang Ara Nabellah Awang Astillah , has two children, aged nine and six . She was previously married to Singapore actor Aliff Aziz , whom she divorced in 2024.