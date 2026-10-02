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Letter From Kuala Lumpur

Sweating in KL: Inside Malaysia’s growing Hyrox fixation

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Hyrox veteran Chan Kheng Fai pushing 125 kg during a training session at MORPH KLGCC in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 14.

Hyrox veteran Chan Kheng Fai pushing 125 kg during a training session at MORPH KLGCC in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 14.

ST PHOTO: LU WEI HOONG

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Lu Wei Hoong

  • Global fitness trend Hyrox has taken off in KL where its inaugural Hyrox race will be held in December this year.
  • Over 100 Hyrox gyms have sprung up in KL since 2022.
  • Hyrox has stimulated KL’s fitness economy, as Hyrox athletes spend on races and travel.

AI generated

KUALA LUMPUR – On a hazy Monday afternoon in September, I joined my first Hyrox class. Why would a 38-year-old, largely sedentary, slightly overweight journalist join an extreme fitness class that is the toast of the social media world featuring sweaty, super-fit people?

I was intrigued by an Instagram post about a Hyrox race in Shanghai. And more people in KL seemed to be doing the sport, which had arrived in Malaysia only in 2022. I was curious about the hype.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.