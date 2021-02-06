Myanmar coup

Suu Kyi's deft ability to sidestep traps proved her undoing

It unnerved military brass worried she would secure longer stint in office than they wished

As the daughter of her nation's founding father and former army chief, Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, seen here with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in 2015, was careful to not tread on military sensitivities - especially where its corporate interests were involved.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Above: Soldiers standing guard on a blockaded road to Myanmar's Parliament in Naypyitaw on Monday, after the military detained Ms Aung San Suu Kyi and others in her party. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Had Aung San Suu Kyi taken her cues from Nelson Mandela, Myanmar's decade-long experiment in democracy may have turned out differently.

Things could also have gone another way, had the nation's power military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, taken his own lead from General Douglas MacArthur and "just faded away" - to quote the famous American soldier - at the end of his military career.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 06, 2021, with the headline 'Suu Kyi's deft ability to sidestep traps proved her undoing '. Subscribe
