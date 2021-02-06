Myanmar coup
Suu Kyi's deft ability to sidestep traps proved her undoing
It unnerved military brass worried she would secure longer stint in office than they wished
Had Aung San Suu Kyi taken her cues from Nelson Mandela, Myanmar's decade-long experiment in democracy may have turned out differently.
Things could also have gone another way, had the nation's power military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, taken his own lead from General Douglas MacArthur and "just faded away" - to quote the famous American soldier - at the end of his military career.
Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.