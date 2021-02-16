Suu Kyi remains in remand; troops fire at protesters

YANGON • Myanmar security forces opened fire yesterday to disperse protesters in the city of Mandalay, the media outlet Frontier Myanmar reported.

The number of casualties was not clear, it said. A member of a student union in the city said some people were wounded.

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been remanded in custody until tomorrow, not yesterday as previously thought, her lawyer told media, as protesters began gathering again to demand her release and an end to military rule.

Security forces had deployed armoured vehicles in major cities two weeks after the military overthrew Ms Suu Kyi's government and held her on charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios.

Her detention was due to expire yesterday but her lawyer, Mr Khin Maung Zaw, told the media that a judge at a court in the capital, Naypyitaw, had said she was remanded until tomorrow.

"Whether it is fair or not, you can decide yourself," he said.

The Feb 1 coup and the arrest of Ms Suu Kyi and others have sparked the biggest protests in Myanmar in more than a decade. Hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets across the country for 10 days to denounce the coup, which derailed the South-east Asian country's tentative transition to democracy, and to call for Ms Suu Kyi's release.

The unrest has revived memories of bloody outbreaks of opposition to almost half a century of direct army rule, which ended when the military began a process of withdrawing from civilian politics in 2011.

The violence this time has been limited but on Sunday, police opened fire to disperse protesters at a power plant in the north although it was unclear if they used rubber bullets or live rounds and there was no word on casualties.

As well as the demonstrations around the country, the military is facing a strike by government workers, part of a civil disobedience movement that is crippling many functions of government.

More than a dozen police trucks with four water cannon vehicles were deployed yesterday near the Sule Pagoda in central Yangon, which has been one of the main demonstration sites in the commercial capital, as groups of protesters began gathering peacefully outside the central bank and the Chinese embassy.

At the bank, several hundred protesters held up signs urging their colleagues to join the CDM - the civil disobedience movement - and stating their refusal to accept the coup. An armoured vehicle and about six trucks carrying soldiers were parked nearby, a witness said.

Armoured vehicles were also deployed on Sunday in the northern town of Myitkyina and Sittwe in the west, the first large-scale use of such vehicles since the coup.

Police in Naypyitaw detained about 20 high school students protesting by a road. Images posted on social media by one of the students showed them chanting slogans of defiance as they were taken away in a police bus.

Media outlets also showed orderly ranks of protesters marching in Naypyitaw holding pictures of Ms Suu Kyi with the message: "We want our leader."

Ms Suu Kyi, 75, spent nearly 15 years under house arrest for her efforts to end military rule.

The judge in Naypyitaw had spoken to Ms Suu Kyi by videoconference and she had asked if she could hire a lawyer, Mr Khin Maung Zaw told Reuters.

The government and army could not be reached for comment. Residents reported an Internet outage after midnight on Sunday which lasted until about 9am.

The army has been carrying out nightly arrests and last Saturday gave itself sweeping search and detention powers. At least 400 people have been held, the monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said.

Ms Suu Kyi's party won a 2015 election and another on Nov 8 but the military said the vote was marred by fraud and used that complaint to justify the coup. The electoral commission dismissed accusations of fraud.

REUTERS