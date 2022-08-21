Suu Kyi may be moved to house arrest from jail, says junta chief

BANGKOK • Myanmar's junta chief has said that he would consider allowing deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to be moved to house arrest from prison, but only after verdicts in a litany of cases against her have been reached.

Ms Suu Kyi, ousted in a widely condemned military coup last year, was moved to a jail in the capital Naypyitaw in June where she is being held in solitary confinement, the army said.

The Nobel laureate and democracy champion, 77, has spent around half of the last three decades under house arrest.

Since the coup, Ms Suu Kyi has been charged with at least 18 offences ranging from graft to election violations, and has already been sentenced to 17 years' jail.

She has called the accusations absurd and denies all charges against her.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing's written remarks, read out on state television on Friday, came in response to a request made by the United Nations Secretary-General's special envoy to Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer, who visited the country earlier in the week and asked for Ms Suu Kyi to be allowed to return home.

"I will consider the matter... after the verdict is done," he said in the statement.

"We did not impose strong charges on her and showed mercy even though we were able to do more."

REUTERS