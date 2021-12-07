Suu Kyi jailed for two years after partial pardon

Myanmar's deposed state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has had her jail sentence reduced from four years to two years after a partial pardon by the chief of the military junta, the country's state television reported yesterday.

Ms Suu Kyi was earlier in the day sentenced to four years' jail for inciting dissent and breaching Covid-19 pandemic rules.

It is the first court verdict in a series of charges levelled against her by the country's military regime.

Ms Suu Kyi, who heads the erstwhile ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, has been detained in an undisclosed location since the Feb 1 military coup.

The 76-year-old Nobel Prize winner had spent some 15 years under house arrest during Myanmar's earlier episode of military rule.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told BBC that Ms Suu Kyi would serve her sentence in her present detention location, instead of being sent to prison.

It is unclear if this arrangement will apply for any other jail sentences she may receive. She faces several other charges, including corruption, breaching the official secrets law, sedition and possessing walkie-talkies illegally.

Her supporters believe these are bogus charges used to end her political career. "We already knew they would not release her. So we have to act, to release her ourselves," wrote Facebook user Aung Thiha in Burmese.

Malaysian legislator Charles Santiago, who chairs the Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights, called the ruling a "travesty of justice" and said the charges against Ms Suu Kyi and other detained lawmakers "have been nothing more than an excuse by the junta to justify their illegal power grab".

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen indicated he had reached out to the Myanmar junta to try to help resolve the country's political crisis. Mr Hun Sen, whose country chairs Asean next year, said he was likely to travel to Naypyitaw to meet junta chief Min Aung Hlaing.

Over in Beijing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that Beijing hopes parties and factions in Myanmar will work within "the constitutional and legal framework, and continue to promote the hard-won democratic transition process that is suitable for Myanmar's national conditions".

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for Ms Suu Kyi's release. Using the former name of Myanmar, he said: "The Burmese military regime's unjust conviction of Aung San Suu Kyi and the repression of other democratically elected officials are yet further affronts to democracy and justice in Burma."

Ms Suu Kyi led the NLD to landslide victories in the 2015 and 2020 elections. But the results of the latter election were annulled by the junta on allegations of electoral fraud that have yet to be independently verified.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has pledged to hold fresh elections and end the current state of emergency by August 2023.

Ms Suu Kyi is nominally the head of the National Unity Government, an entity established in April and comprising ousted lawmakers and activists who are challenging the junta's right to rule.

Ousted president Win Myint was sentenced to four years in prison yesterday on the same charges that Ms Suu Kyi faced. He also had his sentence halved by the pardon.

Myanmar's crisis has gripped consensus-driven Asean for much of the year. Mr Hun Sen has been quoted as saying: "There is a strong possibility I will visit Naypyitaw to meet General Min Aung Hlaing to work with him. If I don't work with the leadership, who can I work with?"