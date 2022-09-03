Suu Kyi jailed for 3 more years in latest junta court trial

NAYPYITAW - A military-controlled court in Myanmar has sentenced deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three more years in prison for alleged election fraud in the 2020 general election, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The conviction on Friday was the fifth verdict against the Nobel Peace laureate since the military toppled her civilian government in a coup in February last year, said the person who asked not to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

The latest sentencing brought Ms Suu Kyi's jail terms to a total of 20 years and she is awaiting verdicts in eight more charges.

Deposed president Win Myint and former government office minister Min Thu were also sentenced to three years each on the same charge as Ms Suu Kyi.

All the three leaders seemed to be in good health and Ms Suu Kyi's legal team is preparing to appeal against the verdict, the person said.

Separately, the junta jailed a former British ambassador to the country and her husband for a year yesterday for breaching immigration rules, a diplomatic source told AFP.

Vicky Bowman and her husband, prominent Burmese artist Htein Lin, were sentenced to a year each, a source with knowledge of the case said.

Bowman, who served as envoy from 2002 to 2006, was detained last month for failing to declare she was living at an address different from the one listed on her foreigner's registration certificate.

Htein Lin was arrested for helping his wife reside at an address different to their registered home in commercial hub Yangon.

The couple could have been jailed for up to five years.

A junta spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

The junta has been condemned globally for its behind-closed-doors trials and tough sentences for relatively minor offences.

Prior to serving as ambassador, Bowman was the second secretary at the British Embassy from 1990 to 1993. She now works as director at the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business, and is a fluent Burmese speaker.

Htein Lin was arrested in 1998 and imprisoned for opposing the rule of a previous junta.

A spokesman for Britain's Foreign Office said: "We will continue to support Ms Bowman and her family until their case is resolved."

BLOOMBERG, AFP, REUTERS