Suu Kyi indispensable to peace talks: Philippine minister

MANILA • Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is indispensable in restoring democracy to the military-ruled country and must be included in any peace talks, regardless of her conviction, said the Philippines yesterday.

In a strong rebuke of the Myanmar junta that overthrew Ms Suu Kyi's elected government last year, Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin condemned last week's sentencing of the Nobel Peace laureate and accused the military of using the judicial system to crush its opponents.

Mr Locsin said he would adopt verbatim the remarks of Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt in demanding the junta free political prisoners, halt violence and respect human rights

"I am deeply concerned about the suffering of the civilian population," Mr Locsin said.

"We also call on the military leadership to participate in an inclusive dialogue and resume the democratic transition process."

His statement comes as other Asean members turn up the heat on the Myanmar military after a turbulent end to 2021, during which junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was excluded from a leaders' summit for failure to honour an Asean-led peace plan.

Myanmar says its efforts are being derailed by "terrorists" seeking to destroy the country.

Mr Locsin said dialogue would be meaningless without Ms Suu Kyi. He added: "Aung San Suu Kyi must be there, despite her conviction... Suu Kyi is indispensable in a democratic restoration that will pose no threat of anarchy, dissolution and civil conflict."

Ms Suu Kyi has been sentenced to six years in jail so far in an ongoing trial featuring more than a dozen cases, from graft to official secrets violations.

REUTERS