Suu Kyi due to hear verdict in incitement trial tomorrow

NAYPYITAW • Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to hear the verdict in her incitement trial tomorrow, the first in a catalogue of judgments to be handed down in a junta court that could jail her for decades.

The Nobel laureate has been detained since the generals ousted her government in the early hours of Feb 1, ending the South-east Asian country's brief democratic interlude. More than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 arrested in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

Ms Suu Kyi faces three years in jail if found guilty of incitement against the military - just one of the charges that analysts say are aimed at removing the democracy icon from the political arena for good.

But the junta's plans for her remain unknown, they add, and the authorities could delay the verdict.

Journalists have been barred from proceedings in the special court in the military-built capital Naypyitaw, and her lawyers are banned from speaking to the media.

Days after the coup, Ms Suu Kyi was hit with obscure charges for possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies and for violating coronavirus restrictions during elections that her National League for Democracy (NLD) won last year.

The junta has steadily added a slew of other indictments, including violating the official secrets act, corruption and electoral fraud.

Ms Suu Kyi now appears on most weekdays at the junta courtroom, with her legal team saying last month the hectic schedule was taking a toll on the 76-year-old's health.

"I think it's almost certain Suu Kyi will get a harsh sentence," said Mr David Mathieson, an analyst formerly based in Myanmar. "The question is what will her incarceration look like? Will she get average convict treatment in a crowded women's cell block, or privilege in a VIP state house?"

Her long spells of house arrest under a previous junta were spent at her family's colonial-era mansion in Yangon, where she would appear before thousands gathered outside the garden fence.

General Min Aung Hlaing's regime has confined her to an undisclosed location in the isolated capital, along with a small staff. Her link to the outside world has been limited to brief pre-trial meetings with her lawyers, who have brought her news and relayed messages to her supporters.

Meanwhile, the trials of other ranking members of the NLD have wrapped up, with the junta doling out harsh sentences. A former chief minister was sentenced to 75 years in jail earlier this month, while a close aide of Ms Suu Kyi's was jailed for 20 years.

The generals could later reduce any sentence pronounced on the higher-profile Ms Suu Kyi, said Mr Mathieson, although he cautioned against expecting clemency from the junta and its leader. "How much mercy does Min Aung Hlaing possess?"

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE