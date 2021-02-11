Suu Kyi destroyed phone after fraught talks

BANGKOK • Late on Jan 28, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi destroyed her phone to prevent it from falling into the hands of the military, according to two people close to her.

Some of her friends and colleagues started to pack their bags, either preparing to flee or in expectation of being arrested.

Talks had been held that day in the capital Naypyitaw between representatives of Ms Suu Kyi and army leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing over the legitimacy of Ms Suu Kyi's party's sweeping victory in last November's general election. The meeting had ended badly, with no agreement.

Reuters spoke to nine people, including government advisers and others who worked closely with Ms Suu Kyi, to reconstruct the events that led to her arrest and the toppling of her civilian government by the military on Feb 1.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity; the army has been jailing opponents of the coup.

The coup ended a brief, decade-long experiment in democracy in the South-east Asian nation of 53 million, shattering hopes that it would emerge from more than half a century of military rule that kept the country isolated and impoverished.

Jan 28 was the low point of several days of fraught discussions between the two sides, according to two people with knowledge of the talks. The army's two representatives twice demanded a response from Ms Suu Kyi's representatives to the army's request to examine the results of the election.

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, whose five years in power ended half a century of rule directly by the military or by governments backed by it, stood firm against the army's demand, the people said.

During the talks, Gen Min Aung Hlaing's representatives rebuked the civilian government side, saying "you people are going too far, rude and insolent", according to a person briefed on the matter.

From the head of the army, it was a jarring admonishment in a formal setting.

After the meeting, Mr Kyaw Tint Swe, Ms Suu Kyi's right-hand man and one of her representatives in the talks, appeared shaken, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

"The civilian government couldn't do anything," said one of the people with knowledge of the failed talks. "They have no armed forces, they have no power."

The build-up to this month's military coup started on Nov 8, when Ms Suu Kyi's political party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), won more than 80 per cent of contested seats in the general election, trouncing the army-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party.

After her party won the election, she was due to appoint a president, as she did when her party won the last election in 2015.

Some people close to the government expected Ms Suu Kyi to appoint Gen Min Aung Hlaing or one of his allies as president, as a compromise to keep the army happy.

Fears of a possible coup spiked on Jan 26, when military spokesman Zaw Min Tun refused to rule it out. The following day, army chief Min Aung Hlaing said the Constitution should be revoked if it was not observed.

Ms Suu Kyi, 75, and Gen Min Aung Hlaing, a 64-year-old career army officer who was set to take compulsory retirement in July, had a testy relationship and had not spoken directly for months, according to a person close to Ms Suu Kyi. Instead, representatives of each sat down in Naypyitaw for hurriedly arranged talks, six people said. There were also talks in Yangon. The talks, and other exchanges between the two sides, extended over at least four days to Jan 31, the people familiar with the talks said.

The army representatives made at least three demands, according to three of the six people familiar with the talks: reschedule the Feb 1 opening of Parliament, disband the Election Commission, and re-examine the vote under military supervision. The army set a deadline of 5pm on Jan 29. Reuters was not able to establish what, if any, terms were offered by Ms Suu Kyi's representatives to the military.

But even before the Jan 29 afternoon deadline, it became clear that the talks were effectively over. The two sides' representatives "could not establish good personal rapport", said one of the people familiar with the talks.

As talks were breaking down, armoured vehicles were already moving around Yangon, the commercial capital, and other cities across Myanmar.

Hundreds of army supporters rallied outside the country's holiest Buddhist site, Shwedagon Pagoda in downtown Yangon, threatening reporters who tried to interview them. In Naypyitaw, the grandiose and sparsely populated capital built by army generals, trucks filled with raucous pro-army demonstrators drove through empty city streets.

On Jan 30, the army quieted concerns that it was on the verge of carrying out a coup, by saying it would protect the Constitution and act according to the law. The 2008 Constitution, drafted by the military, enshrines democratic elections but allows the army to take power in a state of emergency.

It was a hollow promise. Early on Jan 31, there were sightings of troops moving through Naypyitaw. One of the people familiar with the talks told Reuters that on that day, one of the government's representatives in the talks told them negotiations had collapsed and warned of a coup.

The warning was accurate. Starting about 3am on Feb 1, while most of Myanmar's 53 million inhabitants slept, soldiers fanned out across the country to the homes of ministers, lawmakers, prominent activists and even Buddhist monks known for their opposition to the army. The targets were either arrested or forced to stay in their homes. According to one person who worked with the former civilian government, soldiers turned up at telecommunications companies' facilities to cut off access to the Internet.

Later that morning, the junta announced a return to military rule.

Ms Suu Kyi, one of the world's most famous political prisoners during more than 15 years of house arrest, was once again imprisoned in her home and later charged with the obscure crime of illegally importing walkie-talkies.

On Feb 1, NLD issued a statement on behalf of Ms Suu Kyi, protesting against the coup.

"The actions of the military are actions to put the country back under a dictatorship," said the statement, which carried Ms Suu Kyi's name but not her signature.

The following day, state media said Gen Min Aung Hlaing told the first meeting of his new government that the army had to take power after its protests over alleged election fraud were ignored.

The time and date of the move may have been chosen on purpose by Myanmar's numerology-obsessed generals. The digits of 3am on Feb 1 - or 0300 on 2/1/21 - add up to nine. The number is traditionally considered auspicious in Myanmar.

REUTERS