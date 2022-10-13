Suu Kyi, 77, faces 26 years in jail after latest conviction

YANGON - A military-controlled court in Myanmar has sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three more years in prison after she was found guilty of accepting bribes from a local businessman, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The 77-year-old Nobel peace laureate was convicted of two corruption charges by the court in Naypyidaw on Wednesday.

The court ruled that Ms Suu Kyi took US$550,000 (S$790,000) in bribes from construction magnate Maung Waik, said the person who asked not to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

The latest sentence takes Suu Kyi's total jail term to 26 years. She is still awaiting verdicts in five other corruption charges related to the purchase of a helicopter.

Ms Suu Kyi was already facing 23 years in prison for a slew of criminal charges ranging from the illegal importation and possession of walkie-talkies to breaking Covid-19 restrictions.

In September, the court convicted her and former aides, including Australian economist Sean Turnell, of violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act.

The two corruption charges were filed after state broadcaster MRTV showed a video clip in 2021, in which Mr Maung Waik claimed to have given cash payments to Ms Suu Kyi in four instalments between 2018 and 2020, to help his business.

Ms Suu Kyi has denied all charges and pleaded not guilty, and her legal team is planning to appeal the verdict, the person said.

Major General Zaw Min Tun, lead spokesman for the ruling State Administration Council, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The junta also sentenced a Japanese journalist, who was arrested while filming an anti-coup protest, to three more years in jail for breaching immigration laws, said a diplomatic source at Japan's embassy on Wednesday.

Mr Toru Kubota, 26, who was jailed for seven years last week, "was sentenced to three years imprisonment" for violating the country's immigration law, the diplomatic source said, citing Mr Kubota's lawyer.

Mr Kubota was detained near an anti-government rally in Yangon along with two Myanmar citizens.

According to a profile on FilmFreeway, Mr Kubota has produced documentaries on Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya minority and "refugees and ethnic issues in Myanmar".

He is the fifth foreign journalist to be detained in Myanmar, after United States citizens Nathan Maung and Danny Fenster, Robert Bociaga of Poland and Yuki Kitazumi of Japan - all of whom were later freed and deported.

Myanmar has been grappling with soaring inflation and shrinking foreign currency reserves amid international sanctions following the military coup in 2021. The World Bank said Myanmar's economy remains weak.

BLOOMBERG, AFP