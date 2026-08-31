Suspicious man in Ultraman costume nabbed at Malaysia’s National Day celebration in Perak

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Perak police chief Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the man was detained at around 5am after he was spotted behaving suspiciously around the area.

IPOH – A man dressed in an Ultraman costume and believed to have mental health issues was detained near the main stage of the state-level National Day celebration.

Perak police chief, Commissioner Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin, said the man in his 40s was detained at around 5am after he was spotted behaving suspiciously around the area.

“He did not cause a disturbance . He came here to watch the celebration this morning, but we found his behaviour suspicious and took swift action by detaining him first.

“Checks found that he has a psychiatric history. We will refer him to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta,” he told reporters after Perak’s National Day celebrations near the Ipoh Town Hall building on Aug 31.

Meanwhile, Mohd Alwi said security control throughout the state-level National Day celebration saw no incidents affecting the event.

He said a total of 525 police officers and personnel were deployed to ensure security and the smooth running of the celebration.

“We have been here since early this morning, with security control covering all areas, including traffic, the main stage and the crowd.

“We deployed more personnel this year compared with last year. There were no worrying incidents and everything was under control,” he said.

At 2025 ’s state-level National Day celebration, a 42-year-old woman had rushed towards Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah on stage while the state anthem was being played.

The incident, which occurred at about 8.20am, was quickly brought under control after security personnel detained the woman. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK