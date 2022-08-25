Suspended Thai PM Prayut to attend defence ministry meeting

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Suspended Thai prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is to attend a defence ministry meeting on Thursday (Aug 25) as a longtime ally begins his first full day as acting premier and Thailand settled in for weeks of uncertainty while a court ponders Prayut's future.

Mr Prayut, 68, retained his cabinet position as defence minister after the Constitutional Court on Wednesday suspended him from the top job pending a review of his constitutionally mandated term limit.

The court decided to hear a petition from the main opposition party arguing that Mr Prayut, who first came to power in a coup in 2014 when he was army chief, has reached the eight-year term limit because his time as junta chief should count.

The court suspended Mr Prayut until it delivers a verdict on the petition. It has not given a date.

Mr Prayut has made no public comment on the court's decision and it was not clear if he would speak about the matter on Thursday.

A government spokesperson said on Wednesday Mr Prayut respected the decision and urged the public to do the same, and the government would function as normal.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, 77, also a royalist and ex-army chief with longstanding ties with Prayut, has taken over as interim leader but was not expected to make a public appearance on Thursday.

Mr Prayut ruled as head of a military council after he overthrew the elected government in 2014.

He became a civilian prime minister in 2019 following an election held under a 2017 military-drafted constitution in which an eight-year limit for a prime minister was set.

Thailand's next general election is due by May next year.

'Prayut should resign'

The controversy over Mr Prayut's tenure could revive old rivalries at the root of nearly two decades of intermittent political turmoil, including two coups and violent protests, stemming broadly from opposition to military involvement in politics and demands for greater representation as political awareness grows.

The main opposition Pheu Thai party, which lodged the petition, was the party forced from power in the 2014 coup, when Mr Prayut ousted a government led by Ms Yingluck Shinawatra, the sister of former prime minister and telecoms tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra.

Both Yingluck and Thaksin, who was ousted in a 2006 coup, live abroad in self-exile.